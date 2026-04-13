36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio

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The 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, participated in a recruiting event as part of San Antonio’s Fiesta on April 17, 2026. Soldiers from the 1-149 Attack Battalion and Charlie Company, 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion showed attendees around a AH-64 Apache and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The event highlights the brigade’s commitment to community engagement, public education, and inspiring the next generation of soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Lynch)