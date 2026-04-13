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    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio [Image 1 of 10]

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    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jasmine Mathews 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    The 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, participated in a recruiting event as part of San Antonio’s Fiesta on April 17, 2026. Soldiers from the 1-149 Attack Battalion and Charlie Company, 2-149 General Support Aviation Battalion showed attendees around a AH-64 Apache and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The event highlights the brigade’s commitment to community engagement, public education, and inspiring the next generation of soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 14:49
    Photo ID: 9625371
    VIRIN: 260417-A-YG272-1428
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Jasmine Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio
    36th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in Fiesta San Antonio

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