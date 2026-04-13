Navy Reserve Center Miami Physical Fitness Test

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HIALIEAH, Fla. (March 18, 2026) Navy Reserve Center Miami Commanding Officer Cmdr. Joshua Strubeck uses the rowing machine for the cardio portion of a physical readiness test (PRT) held at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Miami. The PRT is the exercise portion of the Navy’s physical fitness assessment which determines Sailors’ physical fitness levels and compliance with the Navy fitness standards. NRC Miami generates mobilization readiness in support of Joint Forces deployed globally by providing Reserve Component expertise, administrative services, and training to over 550 Select Reservists. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)