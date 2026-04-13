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    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment [Image 8 of 10]

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    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment

    HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Jacksonville

    HIALIEAH, Fla. (March 18, 2026) Navy Counselor 1st Class Christopher McAvoy uses a stationary bike to perform the cardio portion of a physical readiness test (PRT) held at Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Miami. The PRT is the exercise portion of the Navy’s physical fitness assessment which determines Sailors’ physical fitness levels and compliance with the Navy fitness standards. NRC Miami generates mobilization readiness in support of Joint Forces deployed globally by providing Reserve Component expertise, administrative services, and training to over 550 Select Reservists. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9625253
    VIRIN: 260318-N-RF885-1046
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: HIALEAH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Physical Fitness Test
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment
    Navy Reserve Center Miami Conducts Physical Fitness Assessment

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