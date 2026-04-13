117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

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Leaders of the Alabama National Guard and the 117th Air Refueling Wing congratulate U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathaniel Brown, incoming commander of the 117th Force Support Squadron, at the conclusion of the Change of Command ceremony for the 117 FSS, April 18, 2026, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The 117 FSS is comprised of 70 Airmen into four flights, who provide support to the various missions within the wing, the state of Alabama, the nation, and across the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)