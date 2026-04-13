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    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 8 of 11]

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    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steen Milne, commander of the 117th Mission Support Group, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathaniel Brown, incoming commander of the 117th Force Support Squadron, pose with the 117 FSS guidon during the the Change of Command ceremony for the 117 FSS, April 18, 2026, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama. The 117 FSS is comprised of 70 Airmen into four flights, who provide support to the various missions within the 117th Air Refueling Wing, the state of Alabama, the nation, and across the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 12:38
    Photo ID: 9625245
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-FG097-1146
    Resolution: 2638x3694
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
    117th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

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    Air Mobility Command
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    117 ARW
    117th Force Support Squadron
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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