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    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents [Image 6 of 6]

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    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin boards a P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, on Kadena Air Base, April 18, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 21:26
    Photo ID: 9624755
    VIRIN: 260418-N-OF444-2627
    Resolution: 4196x3357
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

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