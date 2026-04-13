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    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents [Image 4 of 6]

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    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin speaks with Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26 Sailors on Kadena Air Base, April 18, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 21:26
    Photo ID: 9624751
    VIRIN: 260418-N-OF444-2425
    Resolution: 4075x3260
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents
    Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet Visits VP-26 Tridents

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