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    USS Carl. M Levin conducts engineering training [Image 2 of 2]

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    USS Carl. M Levin conducts engineering training

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabelle Dial 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    U.S. Navy Lt. Christopher Granera conducts engineering training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), April 16, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 21:25
    Photo ID: 9624753
    VIRIN: 260416-N-NR756-1007
    Resolution: 4587x3058
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Carl. M Levin conducts engineering training [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isabelle Dial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to get underway
    USS Carl. M Levin conducts engineering training

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