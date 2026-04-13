U.S. Navy Lt. Christopher Granera conducts engineering training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), April 16, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 21:25
|Photo ID:
|9624753
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-NR756-1007
|Resolution:
|4587x3058
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl. M Levin conducts engineering training [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isabelle Dial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.