USS Carl. M Levin conducts engineering training

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U.S. Navy Lt. Christopher Granera conducts engineering training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), April 16, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).