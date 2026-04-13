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    U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to get underway [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to get underway

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabelle Dial 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), remove the jackstaff and prepare to get underway, April 15, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 21:25
    Photo ID: 9624750
    VIRIN: 260415-N-NR756-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to get underway [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isabelle Dial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to get underway
    USS Carl. M Levin conducts engineering training

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    CSG9
    US3RDFLEET
    ForgedByTheSea

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