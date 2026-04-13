U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), remove the jackstaff and prepare to get underway, April 15, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 21:25
|Photo ID:
|9624750
|VIRIN:
|260415-N-NR756-1007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to get underway [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isabelle Dial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.