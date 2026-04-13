U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to get underway

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U.S. Navy Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), remove the jackstaff and prepare to get underway, April 15, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).