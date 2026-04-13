U.S. Seventh Fleet Vice Commander Visits VP-26 Tridents

U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Commander Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon and Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Dominic Harradine speak with Lt. Paul Gicewicz, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, during a tour of a P-8A Poseidon at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, April 18, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9624743
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-OF444-1385
|Resolution:
|4402x3522
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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