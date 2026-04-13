U.S. Seventh Fleet Vice Commander Visits VP-26 Tridents

U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Commander Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon speaks with Lt. j.g. Bayne Bentley, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, during a tour of a P-8A Poseidon at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, April 18, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 21:08
|Photo ID:
|9624742
|VIRIN:
|260418-N-OF444-1250
|Resolution:
|2752x2202
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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