Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community

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Hawaii National Guard service members distribute potable drinking water to community members at Otake Camp and Mill Camp following a boil water notice issued by the Hawaii Department of Health, Waialua, Hawaii, April 18, 2026. The Hawaii National Guard continues to assist state and county partners in recovery efforts following back-to-back storms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)