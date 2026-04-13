(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community

    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii National Guard service members distribute potable drinking water to community members at Otake Camp and Mill Camp following a boil water notice issued by the Hawaii Department of Health, Waialua, Hawaii, April 18, 2026. The Hawaii National Guard continues to assist state and county partners in recovery efforts following back-to-back storms. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 21:03
    Photo ID: 9624735
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-XQ428-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community
    Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community
    Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community
    Hawaii National Guard provides drinking water to Waialua community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    US Army
    National Guard Bureau
    Kona Low
    April Severe Weather Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery