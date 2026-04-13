USS Shiloh hosts U.S. Soldiers and civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jim Schlup, USS Shiloh (CG 67) operations officer, left, poses with U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians from the Tripler Army Medical Center’s Logistics Division and their family members, April 18, 2026. Shiloh Sailors hosted the group aboard the Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)