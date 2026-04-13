USS Shiloh hosts U.S. Soldiers and civilians

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Jim Schlup, USS Shiloh (CG 67) operations officer, provides a tour of his ship to U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians from the Tripler Army Medical Center’s Logistics Division and their family members during a tour aboard the Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser, April 18, 2026. Shiloh Sailors hosted the group as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)