(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Shiloh hosts U.S. Soldiers and civilians [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Shiloh hosts U.S. Soldiers and civilians

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Lt. Cmdr. Jim Schlup, USS Shiloh (CG 67) operations officer, provides a tour of his ship to U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians from the Tripler Army Medical Center’s Logistics Division and their family members during a tour aboard the Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser, April 18, 2026. Shiloh Sailors hosted the group as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program. The program provides local civic, military and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role they conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9624643
    VIRIN: 260418-N-ZI955-1040
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh hosts U.S. Soldiers and civilians [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Sanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Shiloh hosts U.S. Soldiers and civilians
    USS Shiloh hosts U.S. Soldiers and civilians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    USS Shiloh (CG 67)
    Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Jim Schlup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery