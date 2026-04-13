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    101st Rakkasans Conduct Night MOUT Assault at JRTC [Image 3 of 3]

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    101st Rakkasans Conduct Night MOUT Assault at JRTC

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a nighttime assault on the Shughart-Gordon training complex during Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 17, 2026. The objective is one of the most significant missions of the rotation, requiring precise coordination between brigade, battalion and company-level elements to successfully secure the objective. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9624511
    VIRIN: 260417-A-YM156-6708
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 308.32 KB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Urban Assault
    MOUT
    JRTC 26-06

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