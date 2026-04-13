101st Rakkasans Conduct Night MOUT Assault at JRTC

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A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a nighttime assault on the Shughart-Gordon training complex during Military Operations on Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 17, 2026. The objective is one of the most significant missions of the rotation, requiring precise coordination between brigade, battalion and company-level elements to successfully secure the objective. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)