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    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch [Image 14 of 15]

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    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch

    AT SEA

    04.16.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    A U.S. Sailor cooks beef and broccoli for lunch aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 17, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.18.2026 02:42
    Photo ID: 9623903
    VIRIN: 260417-N-NO146-8123
    Resolution: 2545x1697
    Size: 698.34 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Tripoli Serves Lunch [Image 15 of 15], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch
    USS Tripoli Serves Lunch

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