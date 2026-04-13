USS Tripoli Serves Lunch

A U.S. Sailor serves lunch aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 17, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2026 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9623892
|VIRIN:
|260417-N-NO146-3115
|Resolution:
|6840x3847
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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