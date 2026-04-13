(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Splash and Dash 5k [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Splash and Dash 5k

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marines and civilians participate in the #SAPR “Splash and Dash” 5k aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California April 16. The event raised awareness around encouraging prevention and fostering community support in the battle against sexual assault.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 19:12
    Photo ID: 9623566
    VIRIN: 260415-D-FY153-1855
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Splash and Dash 5k [Image 12 of 12], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Splash and Dash 5k
    Splash and Dash 5k
    5k Splash and Dash
    Splash and Dash 5k
    Splash and Dash 5k
    Splash and Dash 5k
    Splash and Dash 5k
    5k Splash and Dash
    Splash and Dash 5k
    Splash and Dash 5k
    Splash and Dash 5k
    Splash and Dash 5k

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery