Marines and civilians participate in the #SAPR “Splash and Dash” 5k aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California April 16. The event raised awareness around encouraging prevention and fostering community support in the battle against sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9623565
|VIRIN:
|260415-D-FY153-8959
|Resolution:
|4640x6960
|Size:
|16.81 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Splash and Dash 5k [Image 12 of 12], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.