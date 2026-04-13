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    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality [Image 4 of 9]

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    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Fabian Jones 

    I Corps

    Soldiers assigned to 555th Engineer Brigade tested emerging counter unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) technology on range 93 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 17, 2026. The testing is in line with the larger Army-wide focus on innovation and long-range precision targeting and fires in the Indo-Pacific and took place during Operation Courage Lethality 26, an exercise designed to validate the ability to plan, synchronize, and execute combined, joint, multi-domain effects let by JBLM’s I Corps and supported by units across the installation in mid-late April.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9623546
    VIRIN: 260417-A-EP590-4651
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality
    555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality

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