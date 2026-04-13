555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality

Soldiers assigned to 555th Engineer Brigade tested emerging counter unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) technology on range 93 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 17, 2026. The testing is in line with the larger Army-wide focus on innovation and long-range precision targeting and fires in the Indo-Pacific and took place during Operation Courage Lethality 26, an exercise designed to validate the ability to plan, synchronize, and execute combined, joint, multi-domain effects let by JBLM’s I Corps and supported by units across the installation in mid-late April.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9623546
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-EP590-4651
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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