555th Engineer Brigade cUAS Exercise Courage Lethality

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Soldiers assigned to 7th Infantry Division tested emerging counter unmanned aerial systems (CUAS) technology on range 93 on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., April 17, 2026. The testing is in line with the larger Army-wide focus on innovation and long-range precision targeting and fires in the Indo-Pacific and took place during Operation Courage Lethality 26, an exercise designed to validate the ability to plan, synchronize, and execute combined, joint, multi-domain effects let by JBLM’s I Corps and supported by units across the installation in mid-late April.