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    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era [Image 22 of 23]

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    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, center, commander of the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, followed by Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, then U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Haas, Florida Adjutant General, join the ceremony’s attendees in singing the Air Force Song during the Thunder and Lightning Ceremony at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, April 11, 2026. The ceremony brought state, local and Florida National Guard service members together to commemorate the wing's transition to the F-35A Lightning II, a multi-role fighter jet built to deliver precision, stealth and unmatched combat power to the nation. The wing's transition began in August 2020, when the Department of the Air Force first notified the 125th FW that it had been selected to receive the advanced aircraft. Following years of infrastructure preparation and training, the base celebrated the arrival of its first F-35A models on March 4, 2025, marking the wing's evolution into a fifth-generation combat unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 16:01
    Photo ID: 9623218
    VIRIN: 260411-Z-JS588-1335
    Resolution: 8098x5399
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era
    125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era

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    Lightning
    Thunder
    F-35A
    FANG
    FLANG
    125th FW

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