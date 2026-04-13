125th Fighter Wing officially welcomes F-35 era

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cory Felton, far right, military pay technician, then U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Carton, public affairs specialist, followed by other U.S. Airmen with the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, stand as examples of “future Airmen of the Wing” during the Thunder and Lightning Ceremony at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, April 11, 2026. The ceremony brought state, local and Florida National Guard service members together to commemorate the wing's transition to the F-35A Lightning II, a multi-role fighter jet built to deliver precision, stealth and unmatched combat power to the nation. The wing's transition began in August 2020, when the Department of the Air Force first notified the 125th FW that it had been selected to receive the advanced aircraft. Following years of infrastructure preparation and training, the base celebrated the arrival of its first F-35A models on March 4, 2025, marking the wing's evolution into a fifth-generation combat unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)