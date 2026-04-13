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    Finance in the Field [Image 3 of 3]

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    Finance in the Field

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Burton visits a local high school in Kenya with Army Civil Affairs personnel. The group brought donations and spent time with the kids during their visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9622799
    VIRIN: 250915-Z-CB896-6354
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    kenya
    deployment
    air national guard
    finance

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