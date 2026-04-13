Finance in the Field

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Burton visits a local high school in Kenya with Army Civil Affairs personnel. The group brought donations and spent time with the kids during their visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9622799
|VIRIN:
|250915-Z-CB896-6354
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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