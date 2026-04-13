Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Burton visits a local high school in Kenya with Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kelly Burton visits a local high school in Kenya with Army Civil Affairs personnel. The group brought donations and spent time with the kids during their visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

Finance in the Field Your browser does not support the audio element.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt – In the middle of a fortified U.S. Army convoy through the Kenyan jungle, an airman with $140,000 cash prepares to make a payment to a contractor for an urgent airfield repair. With known threats in the area, the fear of being ambushed was high, but this transaction was required to repair the damaged flightline.



For many in the Air National Guard, deployments force you to apply your skills in real-world, high-stakes environments while opening doors to parts of your career field you simply cannot experience at home. For one Vermont Airman, convoying through the Kenyan jungle with known enemy presence was an experience like no other.



After more than 15 years of service, Master Sgt. Kelly Burton’s journey with the Vermont Air National Guard is a testament to discovering the unexpected paths the military presents.



Burton enlisted in 2010, initially motivated by the desire to pursue a master’s degree using the Guard’s education benefits. Having recently moved to Vermont, she stumbled into the finance career field by chance.



“I actually met somebody in the finance office in the civilian world,” she said. “The finance office had an opening, so I called my recruiter and decided to go for it!”



Burton deployed twice, first to Jordan in 2021 and most recently to Kenya. Her time overseas transformed routine finance work into high-stakes operations. In Kenya, she was the sole finance airman in a remote and austere environment.



“The deployments for the finance office are great because it's not what we do back home,” she said. “It's a lot of cash vendor payments to contractors, anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars.”



Her deployments also provided unique opportunities for cultural and personal growth. From riding a donkey through Petra and floating in the Dead Sea during her time in Jordan, to working alongside Army and Marine units in Kenya, Burton experienced moments many outside the military never will.



“Getting to see places that people don't just go to was eye-opening," she said. "I've been able to receive incredible career experience, but also travel to unique locations.”



Now serving as the Flight Chief for Services, Burton has transitioned into overseeing lodging, dining, and fitness operations for the wing. While she is still learning the role, she notes that the leadership, coordination, and adaptability she developed on deployment translate directly to her responsibilities on base.



Looking back, Burton emphasized the value of keeping an open mind, saying, “I joined just to get my master’s paid for. Fifteen years later, I’ve traveled the world, deployed twice, and found a career I never expected.”

For Burton, the pride of being a Green Mountain Boy is unmatched. Even thousands of miles away, the Vermont Air National Guard’s reputation precedes itself.



“It’s a small world,” she said. “When people hear you’re from Vermont, they know who we are. It’s something I carry with pride.”