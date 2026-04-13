Electrical Systems Operations

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raiston Elwood, an electrical systems apprentice assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, conducts a lighting retrofit at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 15, 2026. Every Air Force base relies on electricity to operate, and electrical systems Airmen install, repair, and maintain the lighting to ensure operations run smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo byAirman 1st Class Aiden Fisk)