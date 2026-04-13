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    Electrical Systems Operations [Image 2 of 5]

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    Electrical Systems Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aiden Fisk 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raiston Elwood, an electrical systems apprentice assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, conducts a lighting retrofit at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 15, 2026. Every Air Force base relies on electricity to operate, and electrical systems Airmen install, repair, and maintain the lighting to ensure operations run smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo byAirman 1st Class Aiden Fisk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 13:04
    Photo ID: 9622487
    VIRIN: 260415-F-UN137-2233
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 511.2 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Electrical Systems Operations [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aiden Fisk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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