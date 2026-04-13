Electrical Systems Operations

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Raiston Elwood, an electrical systems apprentice assigned to the 366th Civil Engineer Squadron, conducts a lighting retrofit at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 15, 2026. Every Air Force base depends on reliable lighting, and electrical systems Airmen keep the lights on and the mission going. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aiden Fisk)