MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 16, 2026) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Leslie Wuerz performs preventive maintenance on a .50-caliber machine gun aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), April 16, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 11:13
|Photo ID:
|9622096
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-AY869-1044
|Resolution:
|3324x2216
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.