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    Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 2 of 4]

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    Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Pena 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (April 16, 2026) Lt. Andy Rodriguez, left, and Ensign Katherine Skeen conduct turnover as Officer of the Deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), April 16, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 11:13
    Photo ID: 9622095
    VIRIN: 260416-N-AY869-1034
    Resolution: 4699x3133
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)
    Routine Operations aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

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    TAGS

    Readiness
    Warfighting
    USS Gonzalez
    Lethality
    DDG 66
    U.S. Navy

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