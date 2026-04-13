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    Army leaders highlight industry partnerships, depot capabilities at AAAA summit [Image 1 of 2]

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    Army leaders highlight industry partnerships, depot capabilities at AAAA summit

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, delivers opening remarks at an Industry Day session during the AAAA Warfighting Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, emphasizing collaboration between the Army and industry partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:55
    Photo ID: 9621962
    VIRIN: 260416-O-CT301-4799
    Resolution: 2857x3311
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army leaders highlight industry partnerships, depot capabilities at AAAA summit [Image 2 of 2], by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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