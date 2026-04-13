Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, delivers opening remarks at an Industry Day session during the AAAA Warfighting Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, emphasizing collaboration between the Army and industry partners.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9621962
|VIRIN:
|260416-O-CT301-4799
|Resolution:
|2857x3311
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Army leaders highlight industry partnerships, depot capabilities at AAAA summit
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