Col. Kevin Consedine, commander of Corpus Christi Army Depot, speaks during an Industry Day presentation at the AAAA Warfighting Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, highlighting the depot’s aviation sustainment capabilities and partnership opportunities with industry.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9621945
|VIRIN:
|260416-O-CT301-9265
|Resolution:
|2772x3049
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Army leaders highlight industry partnerships, depot capabilities at AAAA summit
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