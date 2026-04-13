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    Army leaders highlight industry partnerships, depot capabilities at AAAA summit [Image 2 of 2]

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    Army leaders highlight industry partnerships, depot capabilities at AAAA summit

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Col. Kevin Consedine, commander of Corpus Christi Army Depot, speaks during an Industry Day presentation at the AAAA Warfighting Summit in Nashville, Tennessee, highlighting the depot’s aviation sustainment capabilities and partnership opportunities with industry.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:55
    Photo ID: 9621945
    VIRIN: 260416-O-CT301-9265
    Resolution: 2772x3049
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Army Aviation
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    US Army Aviation and Missile Command
    US Army

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