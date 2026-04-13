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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, known as the Manchu Regiment, participate in the 4th Infantry Division physical training competition commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh, testing endurance, terrain navigation and combat-focused tasks among U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 9, 2023. The division-wide event brought together battalion teams competing in a winner-take-all format, requiring each formation to move, navigate and finish as a cohesive unit, reinforcing resilience, teamwork, warrior ethos and unit cohesion across the force — KEEP UP THE FIRE! (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)