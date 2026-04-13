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    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh [Image 49 of 105]

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    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, known as the Manchu Regiment, participate in the 4th Infantry Division physical training competition commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh, testing endurance, terrain navigation and combat-focused tasks among U.S. Army Soldiers at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 9, 2023. The division-wide event brought together battalion teams competing in a winner-take-all format, requiring each formation to move, navigate and finish as a cohesive unit, reinforcing resilience, teamwork, warrior ethos and unit cohesion across the force — KEEP UP THE FIRE! (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Herbert Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9621512
    VIRIN: 230608-A-CP728-4965
    Resolution: 5411x2865
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh [Image 105 of 105], by SSG Herbert Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh
    4th Infantry Division Physical Training Competition Commemorating the Battle of Kamdesh

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    Fort Carson
    1SBCT
    4-9IN
    Keep Up The Fire
    Manchu Warrior
    4ID

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