(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119) [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Lt. Cmdr. Joseph McGinnis exchanges gifts with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Cmdr. Nagaiwa Tomohisa, commanding officer of Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) aboard Asahi during a bilateral exercise with the JMSDF in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 02:15
    Photo ID: 9621054
    VIRIN: 260416-N-XP216-1146
    Resolution: 7413x4942
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119)
    Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119)
    Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119)
    Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery