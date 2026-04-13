Members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) lead a tour for U.S. Sailors aboard the JMSDF Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119) during a bilateral exercise with the JMSDF in the South China Sea, April 16, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9621051
|VIRIN:
|260416-N-XP216-1082
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Ridge Sailors visit JS Asahi (DD 119) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.