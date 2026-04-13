Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026

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Twenty-three volunteers from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program and People-to-People New Seoul Chapter conducted a spring clean-up of the Mt. Soyo area, Dongducheon city (DDC), South Korea, April 16, 2026. The event is part of the installation’s Good Neighbor Program and helps promote environmental responsibility, strengthens community ties, and foster mutual understanding between U.S. Soldiers and South Korean citizens in the area. The volunteers were also treated to a special cultural briefing hosted by the Soyo Mountain Culture & Tourism Center, with support from DDC, to help them learn more about South Korea and better enjoy their time while serving abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)