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    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026 [Image 10 of 13]

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    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Twenty-three volunteers from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program and People-to-People New Seoul Chapter conducted a spring clean-up of the Mt. Soyo area, Dongducheon city (DDC), South Korea, April 16, 2026. The event is part of the installation’s Good Neighbor Program and helps promote environmental responsibility, strengthens community ties, and foster mutual understanding between U.S. Soldiers and South Korean citizens in the area. The volunteers were also treated to a special cultural briefing hosted by the Soyo Mountain Culture & Tourism Center, with support from DDC, to help them learn more about South Korea and better enjoy their time while serving abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:28
    Photo ID: 9621015
    VIRIN: 260416-A-A5022-1162
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026
    Mount Soyo Spring clean-up 2026

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    BOSS
    Good Neighbor
    GNP
    volunteer

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