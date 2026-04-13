Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 11, 2026) Service members fill sandbags on Naval Base Guam to stage on installations in preparation for Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 11. Together with the Government of Guam and Joint Task Force-Micronesia, Joint Region Marianas continues to closely monitor Super Typhoon Sinalaku as it tracks towards the Marianas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)