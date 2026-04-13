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    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 13 of 13]

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    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 11, 2026) Service members fill sandbags on Naval Base Guam to stage on installations in preparation for Super Typhoon Sinlaku, April 11. Together with the Government of Guam and Joint Task Force-Micronesia, Joint Region Marianas continues to closely monitor Super Typhoon Sinalaku as it tracks towards the Marianas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 00:15
    Photo ID: 9620951
    VIRIN: 260411-N-JC256-1628
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Service members prepare for Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    TAGS

    Typhoon
    Naval Base Guam
    Readiness
    JRM
    JTF-M
    TYSinlaku

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