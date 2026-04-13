U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC), participate in an M17 pistol range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, April 11, 2026. Soldiers are trained to qualify annually with their M17 pistols to ensure continued focus on lethality and readiness for future combat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpt. Robert K Smith II)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9620598
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-IP148-3980
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers Complete M17 Range [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.