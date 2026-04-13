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    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers Complete M17 Range [Image 7 of 8]

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    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers Complete M17 Range

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Smith 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC), participate in an M17 pistol range at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, April 11, 2026. Soldiers are trained to qualify annually with their M17 pistols to ensure continued focus on lethality and readiness for future combat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Cpt. Robert K Smith II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 19:52
    Photo ID: 9620597
    VIRIN: 260410-A-IP148-6196
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers Complete M17 Range [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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