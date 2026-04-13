A U.S. Air Force tugboat sits on a trailer with tracks near the Arctic Ocean at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, April 5, 2026. As the Air Force's sole tugboat, it operates as an ice-moving vessel during the summer months, when Pituffik can access its deep-water port to support oil tankers and supply ships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9620375
|VIRIN:
|260405-X-HB409-1597
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|GL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.