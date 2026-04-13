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    Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base [Image 2 of 2]

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    Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base

    GREENLAND

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A U.S. Air Force tugboat sits on a trailer with tracks near the Arctic Ocean at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, April 5, 2026. As the Air Force's sole tugboat, it operates as an ice-moving vessel during the summer months, when Pituffik can access its deep-water port to support oil tankers and supply ships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9620375
    VIRIN: 260405-X-HB409-1597
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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