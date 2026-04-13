Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base

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A U.S. Air Force tugboat sits on a trailer with tracks near the Arctic Ocean at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, April 5, 2026. As the Air Force's sole tugboat, it operates as an ice-moving vessel during the summer months, when Pituffik can access its deep-water port to support oil tankers and supply ships. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)