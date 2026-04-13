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    Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base [Image 1 of 2]

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    Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base

    GREENLAND

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A sign that reads, "Ultima Thule" sits atop a ridge, with Mt. Dundas peering over its left side at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, April 5, 2026. Before Pituffik SB had its current name, the installation operated as Thule Air Base, an ode to the explorer Knud Rasmussen, who established a missionary and trading post in the area. He dubbed the site, "Thule", citing the northermost location mentioned in ancient Greek and Roman literature. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9620372
    VIRIN: 260405-X-HB409-1596
    Resolution: 4895x3263
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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