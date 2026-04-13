Ultima Thule: History Behind Pituffik Space Base

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A sign that reads, "Ultima Thule" sits atop a ridge, with Mt. Dundas peering over its left side at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, April 5, 2026. Before Pituffik SB had its current name, the installation operated as Thule Air Base, an ode to the explorer Knud Rasmussen, who established a missionary and trading post in the area. He dubbed the site, "Thule", citing the northermost location mentioned in ancient Greek and Roman literature. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)