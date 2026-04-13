13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School

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A U.S. Army Soldiers, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, interact with students of Lakewood Elementary School during a Purple Up Day event in Belton, Texas, April 15 2026. This event held in observance of the Month of the Military Child, serves to recognize the role and support of military children within the Army Community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)