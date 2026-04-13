13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School

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U.S. Army Soldiers, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, greet students at the entrance of Lakewood Elementary School during a Purple Up Day event in Belton, Texas, April 15 2026. The initiative highlights the resilience and effort of military children, serving as a recognition of the support they received during the Month of Military Child. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)