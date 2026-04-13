U.S. Army Soldiers, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, greet students at the entrance of Lakewood Elementary School during a Purple Up Day event in Belton, Texas, April 15 2026. The initiative highlights the resilience and effort of military children, serving as a recognition of the support they received during the Month of Military Child. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 16:36
|Photo ID:
|9620324
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-SD516-9305
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|BELTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Geisel Vera Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.