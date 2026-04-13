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    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School [Image 6 of 7]

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    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School

    BELTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Geisel Vera Diaz 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army Soldiers, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, greet students at the entrance of Lakewood Elementary School during a Purple Up Day event in Belton, Texas, April 15 2026. The initiative highlights the resilience and effort of military children, serving as a recognition of the support they received during the Month of Military Child. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geisel Vera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:36
    Photo ID: 9620324
    VIRIN: 260415-A-SD516-9305
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: BELTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Geisel Vera Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School
    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School
    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School
    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School
    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School
    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School
    13th ACSC Soldiers Support Purple Up Day at Lakewood Elementary School

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