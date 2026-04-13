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    WAMC’S OR Expansion Sharpens the Tip of the Surgical Spear [Image 1 of 5]

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    WAMC’S OR Expansion Sharpens the Tip of the Surgical Spear

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) leaders and staff participated in a wall breaking ceremony on April 14, 2026. WAMC is set to undergo a transformational upgrade to its surgical capabilities, launching a multi-year project that will equip its team with the next generation of medical technology. The expansion will solidify WAMC’s position at the forefront of military medical care and enhance its mission to serve the Fort Bragg community. (Photo by Keisha Frith, Womack Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9620326
    VIRIN: 260414-O-EV225-1198
    Resolution: 4038x2881
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, WAMC’S OR Expansion Sharpens the Tip of the Surgical Spear [Image 5 of 5], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    WAMC’S OR Expansion Sharpens the Tip of the Surgical Spear
    WAMC’S OR Expansion Sharpens the Tip of the Surgical Spear

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    TAGS

    WAMC; Fort Bragg; Defense Health Agency; Army Medicine

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