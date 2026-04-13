WAMC’S OR Expansion Sharpens the Tip of the Surgical Spear

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Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) leaders and staff participated in a wall breaking ceremony on April 14, 2026. WAMC is set to undergo a transformational upgrade to its surgical capabilities, launching a multi-year project that will equip its team with the next generation of medical technology. The expansion will solidify WAMC’s position at the forefront of military medical care and enhance its mission to serve the Fort Bragg community. (Photo by Keisha Frith, Womack Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office)