WAMC’S OR Expansion Sharpens the Tip of the Surgical Spear

Photo By Keisha Frith | Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) leaders and staff participated in a wall breaking ceremony on April 14, 2026. WAMC is set to undergo a transformational upgrade to its surgical capabilities, launching a multi-year project that will equip its team with the next generation of medical technology. The expansion will solidify WAMC’s position at the forefront of military medical care and enhance its mission to serve the Fort Bragg community. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC– Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) is set to undergo a transformational upgrade to its surgical capabilities, launching a multi-year project that will equip its team with the next generation of medical technology. The expansion of WAMC, which will solidify its position at the forefront of military medical care and enhance its mission to serve the Fort Bragg community, was officially launched with a wall-breaking ceremony this week.

The project will increase the number of operating rooms from 11 to 14, but the most significant change lies in the advanced capabilities these new suites will house. The expansion includes three customized robotic surgical operating rooms, a state-of-the-art hybrid vascular suite, a purpose-built operating room for highly complex neurosurgical, spine, and thoracic procedures. The new hybrid operating room is a game-changer for the hospital, combining a full-scale surgical suite with advanced, real-time imaging. This allows surgeons to perform complex, minimally invasive procedures with greater precision, flexibility, and efficiency.

"The hybrid room will allow us to perform complex endovascular procedures to restore and redirect blood flow throughout the body, while also expanding our ability to treat strokes, hemorrhage, and other neurovascular conditions," explained Col. Guy St Louis, deputy commander for Inpatient Services and chief of the Department of Operative and Anesthesia Services.

For patients, the addition of robotic surgery suites promises smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, and faster recovery times. These operating rooms will be optimized to create a fluid learning environment, ensuring our nation’s Army surgeons are trained with the latest technology. According to Dr. Michael Bartoszek, deputy commander for Surgical Services, this modernization is about more than new technology it’s about building the platform needed to train and deliver the next level of surgical care.

"The renovation will allow us to modernize our facilities, expand our capabilities, and position us to deliver even better care to our patients," Bartoszek said. "It’s a major investment in the future of Womack and will help ensure we remain at the leading edge of military medicine."

This ambitious expansion, which has been in development for nearly seven years, is the cornerstone of a larger effort to upgrade the hospital's facilities. The project also includes the complete renovation of the post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) and the sterile processing department, ensuring that every phase of the surgical process is optimized for safety, efficiency, and readiness.

The entire project is expected to take over three years to complete, representing a significant investment in the health and readiness of America's soldiers and their families.

"We're excited to see this project move forward because it will have a lasting impact on our ability to care for this community,” Bartoszek said. “This is about giving our team the facilities they need to provide outstanding surgical care today and well into the future.”

According to Col. Jennifer Bager, chief Medical Officer and former deputy commander for Surgical Services the new hybrid vascular room at WAMC was the result of a seven-year effort. Although initially denied, the project gained momentum when WAMC added general surgery and orthopedic residencies. Bager expressed her delight at seeing Womack grow into an academic medical center able to treat increasingly complex surgical disease. For more information about WAMC visit https://womack.tricare.mil/